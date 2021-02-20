TULSA - On Feb. 22, Reasor's is joining supermarkets and food manufacturers nationwide in celebrating the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day. The Food Marketing Institute has proclaimed this new holiday to recognize employees at every level for the work they do getting groceries to the stores and on the shelves to feeding families and enriching lives.
With more than 40,000 individual stores that sell food and grocery items in the U.S. alone, supermarkets are the backbones of our communities. Millions of supermarket employees came to work on a daily basis to keep shelves stocked and to provide communities with essential services that help them survive and thrive during good times and bad.
Oklahoma's Gov.Kevin Stitt has also proclaimed Supermarket Employee Day an official state holiday.
"Our employees have been helping the communities we serve to stay strong during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeff Reasor. "When COVID-19 forced people to shelter at home, we stayed open and continued to adapt day by day and week by week to serve our communities. There is no question that supermarket employees are heroes. We are thrilled to honor and celebrate them!"
Over the course of the last year, Reasor's has awarded employees, both full and part time, several rounds of pay bonuses in recognition of their courage and dedication to serving the public in this time of uncertainty. During a week of celebration culminating on Supermarket Employee Day, Feb. 22, Reasor's will once again recognize and reward employees that day in two ways. One, they will be buying and awarding each employee Rib Crib gift cards as a reward and as gesture of goodwill and support of another local business. Secondly, each employee, in addition to their regular employee discount, will receive a Reasor's gift card to supplement their own families well-being on this special day.
"On behalf of Reasor's, we invite all residents of our community to stop in one of our stores on or before Feb. 22 to congratulate and thank our local supermarket heroes," said Reasor. "Better yet, honor your favorite supermarket heroes in your social media and use the hashtags, #SupermarketEmployeeDay and #SupermarketHeroes."
