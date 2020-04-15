TULSA – Beginning Wednesday, April 15, Reasor’s will host the first annual Spring for Meals fund and food drive benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and its network of 350 partner agencies in eastern Oklahoma. All 17 store locations will participate in the drive that will continue until May 5.
Customers have the opportunity to either purchase $15 bags of nutritious food in-store or online for donation, use donation cards at the register or online at reasors.com where customers can add $1, $5 or $10 to their order. Funds can also be donated through the Food Bank’s website, okfoodbank.org. The bags include most needed items like canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, rice, canned beans, fruits, soups, macaroni and cheese, and pinto beans.
“The Food Bank is a long-time partner with Reasor’s and we look forward to starting this new spring tradition,” said Amanda Russell, marketing and advertising director for Reasor’s. “We know this year there are so many people who are having a hard time. Through our many years supporting the Food Bank, we have seen first-hand the amazing work they do. As their service area closely matches our store locations, we know that our neighbors will have the food needed when they struggle to get by.”
Spring is typically the time of year when the Food Bank begins getting ready for the additional need of summer meals, according to Regan Leake, development manager for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
"This year we obviously have unforeseen circumstances,” said Leake. “For children and families struggling to get by, its like summer came early, only circumstances like layoffs and health issues have expanded the need for food. We thank Reasor’s for their commitment to fighting hunger in eastern Oklahoma.”
As a member of the national Feeding America network of food banks, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is also trained and prepared to respond to crisis and disaster situations. To learn more about the Food Bank go to okfoodbank.org.
