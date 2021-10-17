TULSA - Reasor's has teamed up with tech firm Grocery Shopii to develop a new innovative intelligent online recipe system aimed at making it easier for customers to find favorite recipes, buy the ingredients online, and cook delicious meals at home.
RecipeToTable is a new, innovative integrated recipe recommendation engine that is seamlessly integrated with Reasor's online ordering system. Shoppers save time by allowing the system to simplify and automate the way they plan meals. Located on a new "RecipeToTable" tab at Reasors.com, the system provides a series of preference checkboxes that customers can select that range from food preferences, allergy concerns, diet types and more.
Once the preference boxes have been checked, RecipeToTable instantly draws from a vast library of expertly curated recipes and then provides the results quickly and efficiently on a single page. Customers can then collect their favorite recipes into their own online recipe library, creating an easy "go-to" for daily meal inspiration. When a customer selects an individual recipe she wants to prepare, all the ingredients for it can be ordered online in just one click - in under five minutes, saving time and making it significantly easier to go from recipe to table.
"Everyone loves a home-cooked meal, but sometimes we get in a rut," said Jeff Reasor, CEO of Reasor's Foods. "Now we're helping to provide the answer to that question of 'What's for Dinner?' that so many of us hear every day. With a complete library of inspired recipes at our customer's fingertips along with a quick way to order them, we're helping to make the daily task of cooking meals at home easier, more delicious and more creative."
RecipeToTable was developed by up-and-coming tech firm Grocery Shopii. Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2019, Grocery Shopii is a digital meal planning application that works directly with a grocer's eCommerce to expedite online grocery shopping with recipes.
"We're honored to launch with Reasor's as they deeply understand and respond to the needs of their shoppers as meal fatigue has settled in" said Katie Hotze, RecipeToTable CEO. "Our innovative meal planning technology will help bring families together by solving the "What's for dinner" dilemma by recommending fresh recipe inspiration from top brands and food bloggers, all of which can be added to their shopping cart with a single click."
To access recipes, users need an online account. Those that have on can sign in and click the RecipeToTable link for access.
