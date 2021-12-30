TULSA - Reasor's is making it easier than ever to kick off 2022 with a fresh new assortment of wellness products that promote health.
Wellness means a lot of different things to different people. For some, it may mean eating nutritious foods that are low in sugar, for others it could mean indulging with relaxing self-care, and for some it may be finding the best items in the pharmacy to prevent illnesses. Whatever wellness goals customers are trying to achieve, they will be presented with items to help them live well.
During the promotion, consumers will be able to snag Live Well items on sale all month long. Visit Reasor's month long ad to see percentages and markdowns off many Live Well items. Look for the coupon on the front page of the ad or on the website for a free $25 Reasor's gift card when transferring a prescription to any Reasor's pharmacy location, up to four free gift cards. See below for discounts on wellness items all month long.
• 20 percent off Clearly Organic products, Bob's Red Mill products, frozen fruit, Field Roast meatless entrees, caulipower products, and Tofurky entrees.
• 25 percent off Simply Tera's whey protein; Chomps, Vermont, Nick's Sticks, and 4505 jerky products; Walden Farms products; Epic products; Amy's Organic soups; and Califia Farms almond milk, creamers and oat milks.
• 30 percent off Kiss My Keto products, Kettle & Fire bone broths, Swerve sweeteners, Bongiorno vinegar drinks.
• 35 percent off Primal Kitchen Collagen drink mixes and products.
Reasor's will also offer chances to win the following health-related prizes:
• Peloton bike, text Osmosis to 8557181367 to be entered to win.
• Lululemon Mirror interactive home gym system. Look for entry forms on the Better for You/Low Calorie Wine display in stores.
• Six-month membership to Salt Yoga in Utica Square, plus a swag bag, enter online at https://www.reasors.com/contest/12976.
Additionally, several new healthy recipes have been made just for this event using Reasor's new Recipe To Table Meal Planning System. They will be featured in upcoming ads and emails.
