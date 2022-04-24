Reasor's plans Spring for Meals food drive

TULSA - Reasor will host the third annual Spring for Meals fund and food drive benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and its network of 320 Partner Agencies in eastern Oklahoma.
All Reasor's 17 store locations will participate in the drive that will continue until May 10. Customers can purchase $15 bags of nutritious food in-store or online. Reasor's customers can also donate at the register, or when ordering groceries online at reasors.com. Funds can also be donated through the Food Bank's website, okfoodbank.org. The bags include most needed items like canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, rice, canned beans, fruits, soups, macaroni and cheese, and beef ravioli.
"The Food Bank is a long-time partner with Reasor's, and we are looking forward to continuing this spring tradition," said Amanda Russell, marketing and advertising director for Reasor's. "Reasor's is here for our fellow Oklahomans, and we are committed to providing help to those who need it most."
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma delivers food to clients through its network of 320 Partner Agencies. As a member of the national Feeding America network of food banks, they are also trained and prepared to respond to crisis and disaster situations. To learn more about the Food Bank go to okfoodbank.org.
Founded in 1981, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is one of the largest, private hunger-relief organizations in Oklahoma. With branches in Tulsa and McAlester, it provides greater access to food for people through a network of 550 direct programs and Partner agencies in 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma. Services include food pantries, meal sites, shelters, child and senior food programs, veteran initiatives, and disaster and emergency relief. In addition, the Food Bank helps raise public awareness about poverty, hunger, and the role of food banking in fighting hunger. For more information, visit okfoodbank.org; visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/okfoodbank, or follow on Twitter @okfoodbank.org and Instagram @okfoodbank.org.
