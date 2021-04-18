Reasor's sets 'Spring for Meals' drive

Through May 4, all 17 Reasor's store locations will host the second annual Spring for Meals fund and food drive benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and its network of 350 partner agencies in eastern Oklahoma.
Customers have the opportunity to either purchase $15 bags of food in-store or online for donation, or use donation cards at the register or online where customers can add $1, $5 or $10 to their order.
Funds can also be donated through the Food Bank's website, okfoodbank.org.
The grocery bags include most needed items like canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, canned beans, fruits, soups, macaroni and cheese, and pinto beans.
"The Food Bank is a long-time partner with Reasor's and we are looking forward to continuing this spring tradition," said Amanda Russell, marketing and advertising director for Reasor's. "Reasor's is here for our fellow Oklahomans, and we are committed to providing help to those who need it most."
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma delivers food to clients through its network of 350 Partner Agencies.
As a member of the national Feeding America network of food banks, they are also trained and prepared to respond to crisis and disaster situations.
"Spring is typically the time of year when the Food Bank begins getting ready for the additional need of summer meals," said Regan Leake, development manager for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. "For children and families struggling to get by, circumstances like layoffs and health issues during the pandemic have expanded the need for food. We thank Reasor's for their commitment to fighting hunger in eastern Oklahoma."
Founded in 1981, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is one of the largest, private hunger-relief organizations in Oklahoma.
With branches in Tulsa and McAlester, it distributes food to people in need through 730 programs and partner agencies in 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma. For more information, visit okfoodbank.org.
For more information about Reasor's or to donate, visit www.reasors.com.
