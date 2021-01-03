TULSA - Reasor's is making it easier than ever to kick off 2021 with a fresh new assortment of wellness products that help promote good health.
Wellness means a lot of different things to people. For some, it may mean eating nutritious foods that are low in sugar, for others it could mean indulging in relaxing self-care, and for some it may be finding the best items in the pharmacy to prevent illnesses. Whatever wellness goals customers are trying to achieve, Reasor's hopes to present them items to help them "think well."
During the promotion, consumers will be able to snag "think well" items on sale all month long. Some discounts include: 20 percent off Clearly Organic products; 20 percent off Charlotte's Web CBD products; and 20 percent off Doctor's Best vitamins.
Additionally, several new healthy recipes have been created just for this event, such as sheet pan roasted vegetable salad and Thai broiled salmon with sweet chili sauce.
