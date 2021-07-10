Reasor's celebrates Oklahoma's local products, producers and manufacturers with the Taste of Oklahoma promotion, starting July 7.
Reasor's has the largest selection of Oklahoma-made products in the state. This amazing variety of fresh, delicious and unique products will be showcased throughout all Reasor's locations with themed signage and a special month-long ad featuring Oklahoma made items and stories about the companies that make them. Being a local business, celebrating 58 years this year, they know that local business is the engine of the economy and Reasor's wants to embrace their neighbors to celebrate that together. The entire month of July they will highlight one-of-a-kind local favorites and support our homegrown culinary heroes.
Win a 3 Day Getaway Trip to Broken Bow with our Taste of Oklahoma Giveaway. The prize is a 3-day, 2-night Cabin Getaway in Broken Bow at Hidden Hills Cabins, valued at $500, and one Visa gift card for dinner at the Mountain Fork Restaurant, as well as gas expenses, valued at $200. Guests can enter online or be automatically entered when they use their Reasor's Rewards Card between July 6 and August 3.
Reasor's® was founded 58 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, by namesake Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor's® became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members. For more information about Reasor's®, visit www.reasors.com.
