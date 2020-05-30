TULSA - Reasor's celebrates Oklahoma's local products, producers and manufacturers with the Taste of Oklahoma promotion, which began May 27.
Reasor's has the largest selection of Oklahoma-made products in the state. This variety of fresh and unique products will be showcased throughout all Reasor's locations with themed signage and a special month-long ad featuring Oklahoma made items and stories about the companies that make them.
Being a local business, celebrating 57 years this year, Reasor's knows local business is the engine of the economy.
Reasor's is giving customers a chance to celebrate their 57th year serving their neighbors with a five-day local getaway for four at Shangri-La Resort on Grand Lake. The trip can be taken over the next year, and it includes a five day pontoon boat rental from Sail Grand, a Yeti 45 cooler, a $500 Visa gift card, $200 Reasor's gift card, and $100 QuikTrip gas card.
The first prize includes a locally made Hasty-Bake Legacy charcoal grill, plus $200 worth of certified Angus beef. Additional prizes of $570 Reasor's gift cards will also be given away.
Guests can enter online, www.reasors.com/contest, or be automatically entered when they use their Reasor's Rewards Card through June 30.
