TULSA - In honor of Veterans Day, Reasor's invites all veterans and active-duty personnel to join them for a free meal on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., available for in-store dining or carryout.
Show proof of military service and choose from one of their $7.99 specials.
The meal includes a choice of two chicken tenders or two-piece fried chicken - breast and thigh or drumstick - or one chicken leg, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, roll, and a 16 oz. drink.
"We are able to enjoy the freedom we have because of all who have fought and served to protect it. From all of us at Reasor's, our sincere gratitude goes to all the men and women who have served," said Jeff Reasor, CEO. "We've been able to give these free meals away to our veterans and active-duty personnel on Veterans Day for nine years now, and we are proud to once again show our appreciation in this small way, to honor their service and sacrifices."
