Name: Rebecca (Becky) Wolfe
Branch of Service: U.S. Army
Current Location: Tahlequah
Age: 79
Family information: Parents, Dixie and Ruth Wolfe. Son, Craig Woosley. Daughter, Teresa Woosley Farish. Grandson, Michael Farish.
Active duty campaigns served in: Vietnam, 1961-1964.
Education and/or specialty training: GI Bill, Master of Education. College teaching with an emphasis in English.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations you wish to mention: Honorably discharged in 1964. Paid up for life American Legion Unit 50. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 50. Lifetime member AmVets. Current member of Cherokee County Veterans Council and former president for 15 years.
A special memory from your time in service: Honored at the Military Order of the Purple Heart memorial in Tahlequah.
