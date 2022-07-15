'Record-shattering' crowd predicted for Cherokee holiday

A large turnout is expected Cherokee National Holiday, back in person this year for the first time since 2019.
CNH 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of the festival, celebrated yearly since 1953 in commemoration of the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Constitution. But for the past two years, the crowds the holiday typically draws have instead met online.
"We ended up doing it virtually in 2020 and in 2021," said CNH Director Austin Patton.
This change was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This year we are doing a hybrid," said Patton. "We will also have livestreams."
2022 will see the Powwow and Cherokee Talks events streamed online, while events that took place offline in previous years will meet in person. Patton said this gives the at-large Cherokee communities and people who cannot come to Tahlequah the opportunity to still participate.
"There is a massive demand to attend online," said Patton.
Patton said that last year was CNH's most attended event ever, with approximately 160,000 people tuning in over the internet.
"Previously, the highest number was 100,000," said Patton.
Patton added that about 70 percent of the 160,000 had never attended a CNH before. He wants to continue sharing the culture.
"We're going to go for it," said Patton. "This provides a way do it and it's not expensive. Someone can be in their living room in Fresno, California, and still watch the powwow."
Patton expects "a record-shattering crowd" this year.
"I can't quite predict exactly, but I predict 200,000 people to attend," said Patton.
This number includes both online and offline guests.
CNH 2022 is titled "Forging A Legacy" and is scheduled for Sept. 1-4 over Labor Day weekend. The festival will host several events, with a detailed schedule available on the CNH website. This includes an intertribal powwow, various sporting events, traditional games, shows and markets.
The Cherokee Artisan Marketplace will take place at the Cherokee Capitol Square with artists, tradition keepers and Cherokee National Treasures showcasing their work.
In sports, CNH is scheduled to host a fishing tournament, horseshoe-pitching tournament and cornhole "cornament," as well as basketball, softball and gold competitions. Traditional Native games, like chunkey, marbles, stickball and cornstalk shoot, are also on tap.
CNH posted a 100-day countdown announcement to its Facebook on May 23, and many shared their thoughts.
Pauline Hilb responded with plans to attend.
"I’m coming this year for sure. It always feels good to go home; I am making plans," said Hilb.
Joi Zimmerman Gault shared her excitement: "Can't wait!"
Billie Napolitano commented in a similar fashion.
"Looking forward to the Holiday!" said Napolitano.
