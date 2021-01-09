Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed upcoming spring sports and precautions during a Thursday, Jan. 7 meeting.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff said the Tahlequah Sports League is slated to hold a board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Director of Tahlequah Main Street Association Jamie Hale said that with it being outdoor sports, it should be fine.
"[She] suggested to keep an eye on color of countries when it comes to allowing players and teams from outside Cherokee County," said Ratliff.
Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turner recommended having testing and contact tracing protocols, and being aware of occupancy guidelines detailed in the governor's executive order.
City Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons reported complaints of masks not being worn seemed to have leveled off.
"[It] appears more people are taking mask wearing more seriously, but [Hammons] expressed concern that people who received the vaccine may begin to think they're immune, and may stop wearing masks," said Ratliff.
Ratliff said the ERTF discussed the possibility of having an advertising campaign to promote the vaccine and continued mask wearing.
As of Friday, Jan. 8, the state had 37,453 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 691 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 500 currently active cases, with 20 deaths.
As of Jan. 8, Cherokee Nation Health Services has reported 11,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
