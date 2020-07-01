A long July Fourth weekend tends to get more people out to enjoy bodies of water in the area, so community and state organizations are offering tips to help make this time safer and more enjoyable.
Erin Hatfield, with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, encourages recreationalists to look for posted signs about water conditions near where they will be entering and playing in the water.
"Natural bodies of water - especially warm and stagnant water - can contain organisms that may cause illness. Bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms can cause skin, eye, and ear infections, respiratory infections, or gastrointestinal upset. Illness can range from mild to severe," said Hatfield. "While some microorganisms occur naturally, others are carried into surface waters from a variety of sources."
Wearing ear and nose plugs, and swim goggles or masks, can help prevent inventions. Areas with stagnant water, floating debris, scum, an oil sheen, or dead fish should be avoided, as should storm drains.
Hatfield said those with young children can help spread illnesses by rinsing off before getting in the water, using swim diapers on infants, and taking children to the restroom frequently.
One important tip for those spreading the day outside is to stay hydrated. Water or sports drinks are best; alcohol tends to dehydrate drinkers. Alcohol is actually one of the main problems they encounter, said Jessie Medlin, a medical officer with the Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department. She asks the public to drink responsibly.
"The main issue is people getting stuck out too late after dark, and they don't know where they are," said Medlin. "Or they drink too much and can't navigate or they get out and drown. They can also get hurt jumping off of rocks."
Adults who drink too much may also neglect their children.
"Watch out for the young kids. People can get sidetracked watching fireworks or socializing, and children can get swept away quickly," she said.
Before floating the river, everyone in the party should know one another's capabilities: whether they have floated before, or if they are confident swimmers. Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority, said float operators may be able to pair a novice floater with an experienced one or float them in a raft, which has lesser chance for capsizing.
Life jackets are required when boating.
"While visitors are encouraged to practice safe social distancing, they are also encouraged to practice safety on the water by wearing a life jacket," said Alberty. "According to the U.S. Coast Guard, drowning is the cause of three-fourths of all boating fatalities, and among those fatalities, 85 percent of the victims were not wearing life jackets."
He advises that each person should have a life jacket, individually fitted, before getting near the water.
"Look at the label. It will provide the weight, size and proper use information," Alberty said. "Try it on to check the fit. Once the straps and buckles are secured, it should not slip over their head or come down above the ears."
Other important items to have on the water include sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, and hydrating drinks. Medlin also suggested bringing necessary medications.
"If someone is diabetic, they should have someone in their party who understands what they need and can let us know about their medical conditions if they need help," she said.
Medlin encourages river floaters to check water levels before they head out. Operators have access to that information, and it is online. Operators will also track the number of people in each group, and when they went out and are expected back in. This is useful when a search party needs to be sent out after floaters are late getting back.
"Let someone not at the river know where you are going and check in when finished floating. It never hurts to have someone looking out for you," said Medlin.
One tip Medlin offered was to have at least one person in a group carry a cell phone, preferably in a waterproof bag.
"If you call 911, stay in one place; don't keep floating, if possible. When you see the boat coming, raise your paddles in the air and leave them up until the boat gets to you," she said. "If you see someone in trouble, call 911. The river is not something controlled. You can get into a tree or log jams."
Medlin said every rescue boat they send out has a medic on board.
"We are under Dr. [Michael] Underwood with Cherokee Nation EMS, and those are the medical protocols we follow," she said. "We are fully prepared for any rescue."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.