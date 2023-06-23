The economics of recycling is at the crux of the dilemma of why cities and towns across the U.S. refuse to implement or expand programs for residents to use.
“People want to recycle, but they don’t want to pay for it. Recycling is not at an all-time high right now,” said Courtney Short, co-owner of Tahlequah Recycling and Sanitation. “Keeping our heads above water has been hard.”
During the hot seasons, thousands of tourists and locals flock to the beaches and campgrounds along the Illinois River. Arrowhead Resort is one of the many that offers facilities and equipment to rent to float the river.
With that influx of people comes trash, a high percentage of which is plastic, aluminum, and other recyclables. David Spears, co-owner of the popular resort, explained why there are no recycling options offered for the guests and visitors.
Spears believes the cost to recycle on the property would be prohibitive; people would not respect the designated containers, anyway, and staff would spend too much time sorting through trash cans. According to the waiver of liability guests must sign to camp, glass and Styrofoam are already banned from the resort and river.
“The river businesses know we do sanitation, and recycling,” said Short. “We have hundreds of [recycling] bins that could be used for these businesses. It starts with the rivers. The river is the biggest tourism [draw] in Tahlequah.”
Aubrey Rodden works with the Tahlequah Trash Coalition, and the tourism division of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce. Rodden has recently been working with volunteers on Welling Road, picking up the extreme amount of litter thrown out daily from passing cars. She believes the cost of recycling by a private hauler would cut a business owner’s trash bill and help stop litter.
“If you, say a person of 60-plus, just take a look back, and if you could see everything you’ve throw away in one big pile – now, multiply that by the billions of [the world’s] population,” said Rodden.
On State Highway 10, Round Hollow stands above many areas in regard to options for recycling and the obvious lack of litter. Trash barrels with aluminum and plastic recycling bins next to them are located along the beach.
Josh Hancock, a regular visitor to this beach from Colcord, believes it is respect for the river by the day users that makes the difference.
“Most people here, when they leave [the river] are pretty good about bringing stuff back out [with them],” said Hancock. “Most of the people that come down to the river, respect it.”
The motto on the bottom of Arrowhead Resort’s waiver of liability reiterates Hancock’s statement: “Help keep your river clean – if you pack it in, then pack it out.”
