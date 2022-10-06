Residents and city officials gathered at the Tahlequah Fire Department on the morning of Oct. 6 to celebrate the Traditional Push-in Ceremony.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said push-in ceremonies have been performed for generations by fire departments.
“Because fire trucks are a sizable purchase, a push-in ceremony is a means to bring the community together. However, it will become a new tradition for Tahlequah and continue in the future,” Baker said.
He recognized those who made the purchase of the new Pierce Saber customer cab fire engine possible; Mayor Sue Catron, City Administrator Alan Chapman; Assistant Chief Mark Whittmore; Marshal Aaron Garrett; Capt. Kenny Barnes; Capt. Joe Enlow; Capt. Rickey Hicks; and the rest of TFD’s firefighters.
“The fire truck we have in service that we are replacing is a 26-year-old truck. The truck has served us and the community well for all of those years,” he said.
The new engine carries additional and upgraded equipment that will help fire crews meet modern needs. The engine will be the primary response truck to Tahlequah’s downtown area and will be stationed at Station 1.
Whittmore said Thursday was bittersweet but he was thankful to the city for carrying on the tradition of “investing in life,” the motto for Engine 5.
“Engine 5 was ‘change’ to the Tahlequah Fire Department,” Whittmore said. “Engine 5 was a 1997 Pierce commercial cab fire truck that replaced the first out engine in the city, which was a 1975 Boardman.”
Previous fire engines were smaller pumpers with little compartment space while Engine 5 was the first of its kinds to have an air conditioning cab for TFD as well as many other features.
“It was a pumper and a support truck all in one. It’s unknown how much property has been saved by this engine. This engine aided in the Tahlequah Fire Department receiving an ISO rating of a class 2,” Whittmore said.
He went on to say that Engine 5 was modern with an “old school feel” and it served the community very well over the years.
“The bitter part is saying goodbye to [our] ole faithful protector of our fine city and community. Your mission will continue [to be], ‘Protect life, property and enhance community safety,’” he said.
Before the push-in process, Chaplain Scott Keele from the Broken Arrow Fire Department blessed Engine 1 and the fire department.
“As we meet this morning, we bring together some great traditions,” Keele said. “We will do what firefighters have done for years; stand in pride before a new piece of equipment, lovingly cared for by those who brought it to its current state of readiness.”
Keele spoke of the Maltese Cross that was created by the Knights of Malta, who became known as firefighters.
“Over centuries, the Maltese Cross has evolved into a symbol of; service; protection; and healing,” he said.
Once the blessing was finished, firefighters and the public pushed the new engine into service.
