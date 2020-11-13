Area schools have switched to virtual learning after the Oklahoma State Department of Education identified Cherokee County as a “red” county in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The OSDE recommends schools in “red” counties should move to full-time distance learning, at least temporarily.
Tahlequah Public Schools told students and parents the district will begin distance/virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 16, until after Thanksgiving break. Since Nov. 6, TPS has reported at least 62 faculty and students had to be quarantined due to close contact with someone in the buildings with positive cases.
Hulbert Public Schools will have distance learning Nov. 16-27.
“During this time, both children and assaults should stay away from other people and groups as much as possible,” a letter addressed to parents said. “For these reasons, Hulbert Public School has canceled the football game [Friday] evening with Ketchum Public Schools.”
HPS officials said they will keep parents posted for the week after Thanksgiving break.
Woodall School said students will return to in-person learning Nov. 30.
“Our community is being hit hard by a surge of positive COVID-10 cases, and to help limit exposure for our students in the school setting, Woodall will move to distance learning for next week,” administrators said in a social media post.
There will be no extracurricular activities or practices during that time.
Grand View School Superintendent Ed Kennedy said that school, too, is turning to full virtual learning.
Peggs School is transitioning to distance learning for all grades until after Thanksgiving break.
Lowrey School will follow suit and plans to have students returning to the classroom on Dec. 2.
Briggs School said they it is jumping on the bandwagon as well, and officials will be monitoring the situation.
“Unfortunately, if the county and state continue on the current trend, we may need to remain on the virtual format for an extended period of time,” Briggs School said in a Facebook post.
The Indian Capital Technology Center will hold in-person classes next week.
“ICTC classes will be in session as normal next week, Nov. 16-20. We will continue to monitor this situation and let you know if anything changes,” ICTC said.
Concerns and questions as to whether or not Tahlequah Public Works Authority plans to suspend cut off’s since schools are going virtual were asked.
General Manager Mike Doublehead said he plans to discuss that matter during the Nov. 20 TPWA Board meeting.
Doublehead has said if anyone is experiencing hardship with their bill, to give TPWA a call and they will do their best to find a solution.
Calls from Norwood, Tenkiller, Shady Grove, and Keys Public Schools were not returned by press time, but it is likely they, too, will be doing distance learning for the next couple of weeks.
