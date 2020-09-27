Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.