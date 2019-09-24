TULSA – The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
Upcoming area blood drives include the following: Thursday, Sept. 26, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.; Oct. 1, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Bacone College, 2299 Old Bacone Road in Muskogee; Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Stilwell Memorial Hospital, 1404 W. Locust St.; and Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 2800 S. 32nd Road in Muskogee.
Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app; visiting RedCrossBlood.org; calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767); or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
