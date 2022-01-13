The American Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma is looking for individuals seeking to perform volunteer service.
Locally, more than 1,200 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year. They help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world. In addition, as many as 2.5 million volunteer donors give blood and platelets every year.
While some Kansans and Oklahomans volunteering with the Red Cross are helping people affected by tornadoes in Kentucky and wildfires in Colorado, local volunteers frequently offer their help at home.
“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day,” said Jennifer Young, Regional Volunteer Services officer. “In the last year, Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to over 6,600 people affected by home fires and other disasters in communities across Kansas and Oklahoma.”
Positions needed to be filled include: Blood Donor Ambassador, Disaster Action Team, Disaster Recovery Casework, Services to the Armed Forces Casework, Blood Transportation Specialists and Disaster Duty Officer. Find out more. Training is free. Those resolving to make a difference by turning tragedy into hope in 2022 can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started today.
The need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as the Red Cross navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The safety of everyone is a top priority, and Red Cross’ guidelines reflect the latest CDC safety recommendations. COVID-19 vaccination is required for in-person volunteer roles beginning Jan. 3, 2022. When considering volunteer opportunities, review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider and follow local guidance.
