While there has been a significant and encouraging response to the dire need for blood across the nation, the American Red Cross needs more people to give in the weeks ahead to recover from its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Those interested in helping are urged to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointment in their area to help ensure that accident victims who are rushed to the emergency room, those being treated for cancer, and others who count on blood product transfusions can receive life-saving care without delay.
Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert, a surge in COVID-19 infections has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply. In the Kansas and Oklahoma Region, more than 2,100 scheduled donations went uncollected so far this month as blood drives were changed or canceled because of COVID cases or required quarantines. In addition, donors with COVID must wait 14 days after their symptoms resolve or, if they are asymptomatic, after a positive test before giving blood again
As February approaches and the effects from the spread of the omicron variant persist and winter weather continues to be a potential problem, people are urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS, 1-800-733-2767.
Krispy Kreme is offering blood or platelet donors a dozen free original glazed donuts through the end of January. Present a donation sticker or a digital blood donor card through the Red Cross Blood donor app.
Those who come to give blood or platelets in February will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
