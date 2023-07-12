With heat warnings and advisories in effect across the region and more hot days ahead, the Red Cross serving Kansas and Oklahoma is offering tips for residents to stay safe during extreme heat.
The combination of heat and humidity will result in it feeling like it is 110 degrees or higher. Nighttime temperatures will offer little escape from the extremely warm conditions. Experts report there could be power outages, adding that heat-related illnesses could increase in the region. To find a cooling center, people should their contact local Red Cross chapter or monitor local news outlets.
More than 600 people in this country die every year from heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some people are more at risk of developing a heat-related illness, including adults over 65, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children, and athletes. Some may take medications that make the effects of extreme heat worse. People with heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity, and mental illness are also at risk for getting sick if the temperatures climb.
Hot cars can be deadly, so people should never leave children or pets in their vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
People should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
During days with high heat, others should check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone, or are more likely to be affected by the heat. If they do not have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
Avoiding extreme temperature changes, wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing, and not wearing dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays are some other tips people can use.
Some other advice to beat the heat includes: slowing down, staying indoors, and avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day; postponing outdoor games and activities; taking frequent breaks and using a buddy system when working outdoors; and checking on animals frequently to ensure they are not suffering from the heat and making sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, have them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle, and replenish their fluids with a half a glass, about 4 ounces, of cool water every 15 minutes.
If someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion – cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, and exhaustion – they should be moved to a cooler place, tight clothing should be removed or loosened, and the person should be sprayed with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fanning the person will also help. If they are conscious, they should be given small amounts of cool water to drink, and make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition, and if the person refuses water, vomits, or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.
Heat stroke usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion. Heat stroke develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning. Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting and high body temperature. A person will need to call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke; they should be moved to a cooler place; and quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, the person needs to be doused or sprayed with cold water, or covered with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.