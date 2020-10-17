The American Red Cross, Lake Area United Way and Tahlequah BancFirst will host a blood drive Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on a donor coach parked at BancFirst, 1204 E. Ross St.
“We truly have the power within us to change the world for good,” said Jenny Jamison, Lake Area United Way executive director. “Donating one unit of blood potentially saves three lives. Lake Area United Way and BancFirst are excited to partner with Red Cross to help spread hope and save lives in Cherokee County. We are stronger together.”
Donors are urged to give blood and help meet the constant need for blood products for patients battling diseases and facing the unexpected.
In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give now through Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card. Five people will win. Restrictions apply, and additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.
To make an appointment for the Lake Area United Way blood drive, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code lakeareaunitedway.
The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.
