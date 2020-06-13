Red Cross Pillowcase Project goes virtual

OKLAHOMA CITY – The American Red Cross has taught over one million children across America how to be safe and prepared since 2013, and now during the pandemic it will bring classes to homes virtually though computers.
Originally created in New Orleans, The Pillowcase Project is a free program for children in grades 3-5 inspired by the story of local university students carrying their belongings in pillowcases during Hurricane Katrina evacuations. The Pillowcase Project teaches children how to stay safe and calm during an emergency and how to be prepared for when emergencies happen.
The curriculum is structured by a learn, practice, share framework. Students learn about the science of a locally relevant hazards and how to best prepare for them. They practice what to do if a disaster occurs and how to cope with related fear and stress. Afterward, they share the information and skills they have learned with their family and friends so others know what to do.
“It’s wonderful that so many children have been empowered by this project in the classroom, but we are really excited to bring this class virtual during the pandemic” said Susan Morris, Kansas and Oklahoma regional preparedness manager. “Students will learn how to prepare for emergencies and what to do if one occurs.”
Parents and guardians can enroll their third- through fifth-graders in the online class by emailing KSOKPrep@redcross.org. Classes are offered on Thursdays, 4-5 p.m., during June and July. The class will be on Microsoft Teams.
