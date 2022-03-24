Red Cross stands ready to help fire victims

The American Red Cross is localized to assist area residents who are displaced after a fire.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said ARC has assisted a handful of people just this year alone.
"Typically how that happens is, any type of structure fire where a family is displaced, I usually go to them after we've gotten the fire under control and contained, and ask them if they have a place to stay or if they need any type of assistance," he said.
Someone on scene will contact a local ARC caseworker, who will be provided a contact number of the homeowner. A finance card is provided for financial assistance with shelter, food and clothing.
"I think they even have mental health assistance because of the trauma factor of losing everything. There's someone they can talk to," said Baker.
According to ARC, staff and volunteers responded to close to 1,600 structure fires across the state of Oklahoma in 2021.
"At the current rate, Red Cross of Oklahoma would see home fire responses increase 60 percent in 2022," ARC said.
ARC had responded to more than 600 home fires nationally by Jan. 9, 2022.
"Just one week into the new year, the American Red Cross of Oklahoma has responded to more than 50 fires at single-family and multifamily residences combined," ARC said.
ARC is an independent entity that exists as nonprofit and tax-exempt to a charter granted by the U.S. Congress.
Donations make it possible for ARC to assist families affected by a house fire, or any other disaster.
