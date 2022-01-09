Just one week into the new year, the American Red Cross of Oklahoma has responded to more than 50 fires at single family and multifamily residences combined.
That number includes a Thursday night fire at a Tulsa County home where a person died.
In all of 2021, staff and volunteers responded to roughly 1,600 home fires across the state, providing health, mental health, spiritual care and recovery assistance services. At the current rate, Red Cross of Oklahoma would see home fire responses increase 60 percent in 2022.
"Most of us are spending a lot of time at home. Working from home is the new normal for many. Winter weather is keeping us inside. The ongoing pandemic is also keeping us housebound," said Regional Preparedness Program Manager Linda Medford. "This can lead to an uptick in home fires with the two top causes of home fires at the forefront: cooking and heating."
The Red Cross has already responded to more than 600 home fires nationwide in 2022.
Safety Tips:
• Test smoke alarms monthly and replace those 10 years old or older.
• Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out of your home in less than 2 minutes
• Move items that can burn, like dishtowels, bags and paper, away from the stove.
• Portable heaters and fireplaces should never be left unattended. Turn off space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home.
