A blood drive will take place in Tahlequah on Sept. 27 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water.

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage. A sharp drop in blood donor turnout has contributed to the lowest post-summer blood inventory level in six years, and donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to help meet the needs of patients this fall.

