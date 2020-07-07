The Red Fern Festival, one of Tahlequah’s largest events of the year, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Initially, the Tahlequah Main Street Association had decided to postpone the annual event until October to give volunteers, vendors, entertainers, sponsors, and patrons the ability to attend safely. However, TMSA officials decided not to move forward with the event due to rising concerns over the virus.
“The safety of our community is of the utmost importance to our organization and we feel as though it is best to cancel this year’s event altogether, and begin planning for the spring of 2021,” said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. “Due to the rising numbers that we are experiencing here, all over the state, and the country, we simply must face the reality that this pandemic has presented.”
Hale said TMSA is going to funnel its efforts into additional events and activities such as Movies in the Park, Ladies Night Out, The Big Idea, and Cookie Stroll on Main.
“One [effort] is teaming with the City of Tahlequah for a brighter, bigger, and better Christmas light display and design. We’re putting our efforts toward these other events that are smaller, but will still bring people out to see what what our city has to offer,” Hale said.
TMSA President Rian Cragar said the executive committee felt it was the responsible option for everyone involved in the event.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, thank you to our wonderful community for their continued support of TMSA. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Red Fern Festival in April 2021,” Cragar said.
