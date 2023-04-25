The 15th annual Red Fern Festival will make its return to Tahlequah April 28-29 with entertainment, food, and packed vendor list.
Vendor spots were already at 90% capacity in early March and are now completely sold out for this year’s festival.
A whole lineup of food trucks is set to roll up to the two-day celebration, slinging everything from pineapple whip to Thai cuisine.
Amy’s Eats & Treats plans to bring an array of choices, including grilled chicken fettuccini alfredo, various sandwiches, its “great southern garbage plate,” and sweeter fare, like chocolate chip cookies and ice cream floats.
“We are extremely excited to be a part of the festival again this year,” said owner Amy Smith. “Red Fern is hands down our favorite festival to set up at.”
Tatted Pig BBQ Co. owner and operator Kyle Leach said he and his staff are feeling excited about being a part of the Red Fern Festival.
“This will be our second year and we plan on keep coming back,” said Leach.
Leach’s menu will consist of brisket, pulled pork and smoked bologna.
“We will utilize them for sandwiches, nachos and piggy macs,” said Leach. “Our piggy Mac is Mac and cheese with pork with barbecue sauce. Also our loaded piggy mac will have brisket, pork and bologna on it.”
The upcoming festival will feature pageants, live music, a screenings of the titular “Where the Red Fern Grows” movies, a rubber duck race, hound dog trials, arts and crafts vendors, and much more.
“We do have some new additions this year, including a small acoustic stage and beer garden near the Cherokee Square, and a few new activities that will appeal to older kids and teens,” said Jamie Hale, Tahlequah Main Street Association director, back in March.
Ahna Jennings, Elsie B. Hickerson, Carly Tate, Dan Martin, Michael Campa, Micah Bell, Hannah Renell, and Studio House are set to take the small stage on Friday and Saturday. Katelyn Myers, Sister Stone, Stonegate Fence, James Robert Webb, Colton Kro and the Murder, and Ragland are scheduled to play the main stage.
More information, including a full schedule of events, is available at www.tahlequahmainstreet.com/red-fern-festival.html.
