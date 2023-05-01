Red Fern Festival visitors heard the familiar sound of coon dogs at the April 29 Hound Dog Field Trials, where competitors met to test their canines’ abilities and pay homage to the book and movies, “Where the Red Fern Grows.”
“A lot of people in this community, especially in Tahlequah, enjoy it,” said Dustin Jackson, vice president of the Green Country Coonhunters Association. “Anywhere we go and we tell them we’re from Tahlequah, they ask us if we’re from “Where the Red Fern Grows” and if we have coon dogs because of the [movie] and the book.”
Cory Langford, president of the Green Country Coonhunters Association, said the event was divided into three competitions, including fast bark, endurance, and drag race.
“We have a [raccoon] up in the tree, so in the treeing contest we’re going to count how many times a minute the dog barks and the one with the most barks wins,” said Langford. “The endurance [competition] is where we’re going to paint a circle around the tree and have the [dogs] come up there and the last dog in the circle wins. Then in the drag race, we’re going move that ‘coon in the cage across this creek and then the first dog to the ‘coon wins.”
A youth bench show rounded out the end of the competition, where kids were able to show their animals and gain some more practice at showing and handling their dogs.
According to Green Country Coonhunters Association Secretary/Treasurer Lynn Trammel, 52 dogs were entered into the competition and 18 into the youth bench show.
Trammel said this year was possibly a record for the competition, which had some lower numbers in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope more kids get interested in the sport,” said Trammel. “It’s kind of a dying sport. [Hopefully] a lot of [kids will] maybe get a dog – any kind of dog, [such as] from the local shelter – and adopt them.”
Langford said the organization hosts dog trials every year to help keep ‘coon hunting alive and expose newcomers to the sport.
“I guess it’s just like a tradition. It just turns back time,” said Langford. “There’s a lot of old guys out here and it brings back memories for them.”
Dog trial attendee and Balko resident Jeff Nance said his 11-year-old son Will Nance has competed for the last six years and has won around 80 hunts, including the Professional Kennel Club and the United Kennel Club nationals, Will also won the fast bark and drag race competitions at last year’s Red Fern Festival.
Nance hopes events like the dog trials keep kids outdoors.
“It’s our heritage,” said Nance. “It keeps them out of trouble. If they have a dog in their hand then it keeps them out of trouble.”
Jackson agreed with Nance and said ‘coon hunting is a family sport.
Local Bobby Lockwood, a competitor at the trials, said the competition helps others remember how people used to put food on the table.
Lockwood said he not relates to “Where the Red Fern Grows” by being a lifelong ‘coon hunter, but also by hunting on the same grounds where the original 1974 movie was filmed.
“It’s kind of a special feeling for around here. It’s a big thing to me because this is a sport I enjoy and for them to have dedicated a festival to something like this is a nice feeling,” said Lockwood.
The winner of the fast-bark competition was Ashlyn Craig with her dog, Gracie, who had a total of 150 barks per minute. For the endurance portion, Colton Moats won with his dog, Foxie Roxie, and the drag race had Daniel Mercer with his dog, Darth, as the winner. The winner of the youth bench show was Hanna Selfridge and Presley Selfridge with their dog, Daisy, while Zayden Kingfisher and Echo won second. Third place was awarded to Reagan Jackson and Bam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.