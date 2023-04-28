Art and food vendors made their mark during one of Tahlequah’s biggest annual festivals of the year on Friday, April 28,
Amy Smith, the Tahlequah Main Street Associations’ administrative assistant/event coordinator, said the Red Fern Festival, now in its 15th year, just continues to grow.
“I think it’s partially because we market it so well and more and more people find out about it,” said Smith. “I also think it’s because we are expanding its boundaries and allowing for more creative people to come in.”
The event featured 100 art and crafts vendors selling everything from jewelry to leather to wood items. Other attractions included a kid’s zone, two music stages, and about 25 food vendors.
“[The vendors] just bring a wide variety of people because everybody’s looking for something different, and we pretty much have something for everyone at the Red Fern Festival,” said Smith.
Tristen Davis, the owner of Sassy Bling Sisters, said this was her first time at the Red Fern Festival as a vendor. The Cookson native sold Paparazzi jewelry and accessories, such as necklaces, rings, and bracelets. Davis said she highly anticipated the event, especially when it came to the number of shoppers and that they support local businesses.
“You actually get to see all of these diamonds that Tahlequah has to offer that you might not see from just a quick visit,” said Davis. “You will actually get to see and meet [people]. Everyone is so friendly and nice. They are more than willing to stop and talk to you.”
Some new additions to the Red Fern Festival’s vendors included an escape room-themed booth, a pasta food truck, a coffee truck, and a Thai food truck.
Smith was also a vendor at the festival this year with “Amy’s Eats & Treats.” She said the Tahlequah festival is her favorite and biggest event to work at.
Besides booths for shopping and eating, the event also featured a dog rest area hosted by K-9 Acres, which offered an area for dogs to relax, recharge, and rehydrate in the hot weather.
Some vendors also promoted culture with their booths. Kristy Owens, owner of Three Rivers Basketry and a Muskogee resident, said this was also her first time to sell at the festival. At her booth, Owens sells earrings and handwoven Cherokee double wall baskets.
“People are open to it. They appreciate it,” said Owens.
