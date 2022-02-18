Red Fern Festival looks like a sure deal this year

City officials say the 2022 Red Fern Festival is a go, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale told city councilors, during a Feb. 7 meeting, that the annual event will be April 29-30.
The festival is one of Tahlequah’s largest events of the year. Initially, TMSA had decided to postpone the annual event until October 2020 to give volunteers, vendors, entertainers, sponsors, and patrons the ability to participate safely. TMSA officials decided not to move forward due to rising concerns over the virus.
It was then announced that the festival would be held in fall 2021, as cases began to spike across the state. But organizers announced in August that 'The Fern' was canceled yet again because of positive cases.
The festival typically hosts anywhere from 125-200 vendors each year, and they are set up along Muskogee Avenue and Norris Park in the downtown area. The festival also features events like a car show, a rubber duck race, chili and barbecue cook-offs, and much more.
According to the TMSA website, the Red Fern Festival is now bringing in more than 15,000 attendees to Tahlequah.
The Red Fern Festival is run by volunteers who serve in a variety of categories during the event.
Emails and messages seeking further details were not returned by Hale at press time.
Get involved
To volunteer for the Red Fern Festival, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
