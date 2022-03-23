Red Fern Festival organizers still looking for volunteers

Organizers of this year's Red Fern Festival say there is a dire need for volunteers, and meanwhile, locals are looking forward to the annual event.
Jamie Hale, Tahlequah Main Street Association director, said the two-day celebration requires over 175 volunteers who log about 700 hours to make the festival run smoothly.
"Volunteers are a must to make for a successful event year after year," she said.
The much-anticipated "Fern" will be April 29-30, and it will bring in vendors, entertainers, sponsors and patrons. Red Fern is one of Tahlequah's largest events of the year, though it had to be canceled the past two years due to COVID concerns.
The festival typically hosts anywhere from 125-200 vendors, and they are set up along Muskogee Avenue and Norris Park in the downtown area.
Mike Rinehart, owner of Whispering Pines Woodworks out of Drumright, will be at the festival with his wood furnishings. He had planned to bring his work to the event last year, but he's looking forward to meeting new people in the area.
"Making new contacts and sales, but seeing what other vendors have to offer," he said, citing his goals.
Hale said there are new additions to the festival this year: an expo/touch truck by Emergency Management and a GellyBall course.
The festival also features a car show, a rubber duck race, chili and barbecue cook-offs, and much more.
"People are super-excited to get out there and see a lot of new arts and crafts vendors, new food vendors - which is really exciting - as well as some of our favorites that we've had in the past," said Hale. "
Black Valley Jewelry Co. owner and silversmith Andrea Hodge said this will be her first year to display her jewelry at Red Fern. Her company is based out of Tahlequah, and Hodge has attended as a patron in years past.
"My goal this year is to challenge myself artistically and put myself in situations I would usually feel very uncomfortable in. I put my heart into the pieces I make, which makes me very vulnerable," she said.
The Red Fern Festival is now bringing in more than 15,000 attendees to Tahlequah.
Get involved
To volunteer for the Red Fern Festival, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.