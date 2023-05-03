The 2023 Red Fern Festival Pageant received a new branding this year, and included a new division for boys.
The pageant, which was called the Miss Red Fern Pageant until this year, had a total of 71 competitors from 2-18 years old. Kristy Eubanks, director of the pageant, said that during last year's pageant, several people told her they wished for boys to be able to participate.
Eubanks said pageants such as this help kids practice skills, such as showing up and working hard.
"The pageant itself is a program to help these kids practice those skills – to practice stage presence, their personal communication skills, showing up, and getting there on time and doing the job even though it's scary, and if they do, then the more they practice and the more they show up, the more opportunities they will have," said Eubanks.
There were six girls' divisions including baby, tiny, mini, little, sweetheart, and miss; and three for boys, which included tiny, little, and mister. The different categories the pageant was based on was the photogenic, modeling, and onstage chat.
Eubanks said every contestant went home with a gift bag and T-shirt, while the winners received a crown, embroidered sash, and opportunities to participate in Tahlequah Main Street Association events and parades. The winners of the little, sweetheart, miss, and mister categories will also be able to go on a field trip with Eubanks.
Winners of each division are: Vivian Hinds, Miss Red Fern Baby; Mae Vazquez, Baby Runner Up; Gemma Hamby, Baby Photogenic; Charlotte Stopp, Miss Red Fern Tiny; Lilly White, Tiny Runner Up; Charlotte Stopp, Tiny Photogenic, Maxwell Nickel, Tiny Mr. Red Fern; Ben Lloyd, Tiny Mr. Runner Up; Maxwell Nickel, Tiny Mr. Photogenic; Deyanira Sapiel, Miss Red Fern Mini; Amreen Dawood, Mini Runner Up; Lyric Muskrat, Mini Photogenic; McKinley Eckert, Little Miss Red Fern; Emrey Martin, Little Runner Up; Lynlee Harsha, Little Photogenic; Ella Walls, Miss Red Fern Sweetheart; Rachel Cooper; Sweetheart Runner Up; Lilly Mae Hutchins, Sweetheart Photogenic; Brenli Freeman, Miss Red Fern; Akaida Garner; Miss Runner Up; Jadah Cook, Miss Photogenic; and Caden Murphy, Mr. Red Fern.
Toni Freeman, the mother of April Freeman and Brenli Freeman, the 2023 Miss Red Fern winner, said this was the first time both her daughters competed in the pageant.
"It was just a great experience for them to be introduced into the pageant world, and really just to gain confidence is what it did for them, not so much just for the pageant world, but it was the confidence to get up onstage and to speak in front of people," said Toni.
Brenli said her favorite part of the competition was trying to get over her fear of talking by answering questions onstage.
"I learned that if you just be yourself and you don't freak out, you can get through it if you just stay calm and be yourself," said Brenli.
