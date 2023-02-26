On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the upper-division winners of the Red Fern Festival Pageant 2022 had a "Day at the Capitol."
The pageant queens were honored with a Citation of Appreciation by State Rep. Bob Ed Culver on the Oklahoma House of Representatives floor for their year of service to the Tahlequah Main Street Association.
While at the Capitol, the girls took a tour of the building and ran into the superintendents of several Cherokee County schools. They learned about Oklahoma history, culture, government and the importance of leadership in community.
Among those who attended were:
• Kenadi Brown, Miss Red Fern 2022. She is in ninth grade at Tahlequah High School and is a competitive dancer for Rhythm Innovations Dance Company.
• Lilly Gibson, Miss Red Fern Sweetheart 2022. She is in eighth grade at Tahlequah Middle School. She is a member of National Junior Honor Society, an All-Star and competitive cheerleader and member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church.
• Gracelyn Walls, Little Miss Red Fern 2022. She is a fifth-grade student at Tenkiller School; winner of the 2021 Masonic Student of Today Award; is in Gifted and Talented; is on the Student Council and Academic Team; and is a cheerleader.
For the first time, the Red Fern queens have been given an opportunity to be ambassadors for the TMSA. They have served throughout the year, making appearances at events for TMSA, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, and Cherokee Nation. They are leaders in their schools and are becoming leaders within the City of Tahlequah. The 2023 Red Fern Pageant is open to boys and girls in Cherokee County, ages 2-18. It will be on the main stage April 29, at the Red Fern Festival. To learn more, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
