Red Fern volunteers needed; vendors sold out

Many local residents, volunteers and vendors are gearing up for this year’s Red Fern Festival, just a little over a week away.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale spoke with officials during an April 18 City Council meeting.
The much-anticipated "Fern" will be April 29-30, and it will bring in vendors, entertainers, sponsors and patrons. Red Fern is one of Tahlequah's largest events of the year, and it typically hosts anywhere from 125 to 200 vendors, who are set up along Muskogee Avenue and Norris Park in the downtown area.
Hale told the board road closures will begin the evening of Thursday, April 28.
“The police department will do their soft closing much like they do for the Christmas Parade, where they just go and they tape off trying to scoot any extras off the road,” said Hale.
Goingsnake Street to Choctaw Street will be fully blocked by 5 a.m., Friday, April 29, only on Muskogee Avenue.
“Prepping begins Monday, [April 25], we will start going out and striping vendor numbers on the spaces. I met with the city this morning, [Parks and Recreation Department] and they’ll start bringing in the stage and the barrels and all of that beginning Tuesday, [April 26],” said Hale.
The events schedules are being updated day by day, and Hale said people can view that list online.
“We are constantly updating that. Our social media are obviously quicker to get those new scheduled items in there,” she said.
The two-day celebration requires over 175 volunteers who log about 700 hours to make the festival run smoothly. Hale said they have about 75 percent as many volunteers as they'll need.
“It would be great if we had so more people. There are few little things – those early risers, of course, are the hard ones to get filled, and then a couple of trash hauling. Northeastern State University football is helping us out with that greatly, so that’s been nice,” she said.
All arts and crafts and food vendor spots are sold out as of Wednesday, April 20.
Cat Erlandson, owner of Atsila Candle Co., will be set up outside Town Creek Mercantile during the festival. This is her first year to attend as a vendor, and she said she would like to bring reasonably priced, nontoxic candles and melts to the community.
“We only use natural ingredients that are sourced only within the United States and other local small businesses,” Erlandson said. “These are products that make you feel good about where you spend your money and who you support.”
Cathy Callaway, of Cathy’s Jars, will have a new special jar of sweet and spicy relish called “Old Dan and Little Ann.” This is her first year to set up a booth at the festival, and she has 30-plus items of salsa, jams, pickles, and relish.
“I'm excited! My dad’s gun was in ‘Where the Red Fern Grows,’ so I used it [and] made up a new recipe,” said Callaway.
Get involved
To volunteer for the Red Fern Festival, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
