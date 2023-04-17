Men of all ages donned red high heels, stilettos, flats, and sneakers on April 15 for the 13th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.
The mile-long event, which began at Norris Park, was sponsored by Help In Crisis and is meant to bring awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault by allowing men and boys to take a stand against it. Women participate, too.
HIC Executive Director Laura Kuester said the walk was a huge success this year and had over 100 walkers, with many more cheering on the sidelines and enjoying the kid zone and auction.
“It is my hope that awareness was brought to the fact that domestic violence and sexual assault is an epidemic and at an all-time high in Oklahoma. Our communities need to focus on how to do better,” said Kuester. “It takes individual members of our communities that are willing to stand up and say it’s not OK and [that they will] not tolerate it or be part of the problem, but vow to be part of the solution.”
Max McCullough, a veteran walker with the Tahlequah First United Methodist Church, said this was his eighth time participating in a “worthwhile event.”
Even though McCullough can’t wear high heels anymore or walk the entire mile due to his age and health, he still continues to participate by wearing red tennis shoes and walking as much as he can.
“I’ve been an advocate for women’s rights and women’s disadvantages for my entire life,” said McCulough. “This is right at the forefront of addressing some of the problems that just don’t get addressed if you don’t have an organized organization behind it.”
Many men also had their sons strap on a pair of red high heels and join them for the walk.
Justin Tillison trekked the entirety of his fourth walk with his son, Noah Tillison, on his shoulders. Tillison said bringing kids, such as his own, helps them start asking questions early.
“He’s clueless right now,” said Tillison. “But once he gets to 4 or 5 or 6 years old, he’s gonna start thinking, ‘What are we doing? Why are we doing this?’ Then we start explaining to him, ‘Well, there’s this very bad thing that happens to people sometimes, and we’re just trying to make you aware of what you’re doing, so you don’t fall in those same footsteps and you can be the change the world needs to see.’”
Tillison said the event unifies participants with the goal of raising awareness. He is looking forward to many more walks with Noah.
“My biggest thing for him to see right now is that what we are doing is loving like Jesus. We’re just simply loving like Jesus instructs us to love,” said Tillison. “We’re loving each other regardless of race, sexual identity, anything; we’re just loving each other.”
Brad Eubanks, HIC member of the board of directors, said the walk this year was “amazing,” as he was able to be an example for his son and daughters. For his daughters, Eubanks discussed how he was showing them how they should be treated when they get older. For his son, it made Eubanks feel like he was a part of a team effort in walking for their family.
“[I hope it] just keeps everybody’s eyes open to the fact that this is something that us as a community can do a better job at preventing through education, through our youth, through education with adults,” said Eubanks. “If there’s an abuser who happens to be here and seeing this, maybe that’ll help open their eyes and hopefully, they’ll think, ‘Man, I’m doing wrong. Maybe I need to change,’ and maybe we can be the spark that can be the change within our community and stop this senseless and ridiculous act.”
