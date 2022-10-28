Tahlequah Public Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 24-28 to raise awareness about drug use.
Red Ribbon Week was packed with dress-up days and activities to promote awareness, depending on grade level. With each day using a different theme, students across the district dressed up to show their support for being drug-free.
Lezlie Gilbert, a counselor at Heritage Elementary, said the themes and dress-up days are held throughout the district.
“I think as Tahlequah Public Schools, although we are at different school buildings, we are all still one school family. We’re all Tigers,” said Gilbert. “We always want to promote that and remind our kids we’re all going to end up at the same high school together, or the same middle school, and we’re all in this together."
Gilbert said her school, like several others, hands out stickers and candy to raise awareness, but also has students work on a new curriculum called “Too Good for Drugs." The new 10-week curriculum, which is being used in conjunction with the fifth-grade DARE program, helps teach students about managing emotions, setting goals, making good friends and healthy choices, and how to communicate in an effective way.
Gilbert said Red Ribbon Week is a nationwide initiative that has been around for years.
“[Drugs are] just an ongoing battle that generations of our kids are having to make choices about, so they need to have all the information that they can get to be able to make those good choices,” said Gilbert.
Cherokee Elementary Assistant Principal Amie Sheets said no matter what district she has worked for or what year, she has always participated in Red Ribbon Week. Cherokee Elementary did not add any new activities this year, other than the dress-up days, which change almost annually.
Sheets said raising awareness over the topic of drugs is important, because drugs are always around and seem to be getting worse.
“We’re in an opioid crisis, fentanyl is on the rise, and sometimes it doesn’t look like drugs, so we really want to take the time to educate our kids because we are not educating them for a week; we’re educating them for life decisions," she said.
She said they're trying to generate awareness in an age-appropriate way that will not scare the students, but will keep them informed. She said having fun incentives for students helps them to remember what they are learning.
Ashley Wade, Tahlequah High School’s student council adviser, said THS participated in dress-up days with the addition of activities, such as art contests, door decorating contests, a daily prize drawing for Red Ribbon Week bracelets, and a "pledge to be drug-free" banner students sign throughout the week.
Wade said the art contests were the newest addition, and helped increase student involvement.
“We’re always looking for ways for all of our students to participate,and this is a way to get some of our more artistic students involved,” said Wade.
Wade said sometimes the high school kids seem to be left out of Red Ribbon Week because of the notion that they don’t want to be involved with the activities.
“They get just as much of a kick out of it as some of the elementary school kids,” said Wade.
Wade hopes the week of activities helps students think about their choices.
“I think once you get into high school, it really becomes an issue where kids are being presented with this and having to make this choice, so they may start to think, ‘Maybe this isn’t the path for me,'" said Wade.
Inquiries were made to Tahlequah Middle School and Greenwood Elementary asking about Red Ribbon Week activities, but calls and emails were not returned before press time.
