With the overall goal of making Tahlequah the most autism-aware and disability friendly community in the state of Oklahoma, a local business is teaming up with a nonprofit to help make it happen.
Meigs Jewelry has produced a children's book, "Red's Christmas Wish," in partnership with My Friends and Me. All proceeds will support the nonprofit.
"Red's Christmas Wish" is intended to show the value of community, stress the importance of inclusion, and promote compassion and understanding with those who seem different, according to Todd Mutzig, owner of Meigs.
"We want to use our platform to help in any way we can to help grow awareness. That's how the book came into play," said Mutzig.
The illustrations and storyline of "Red's Christmas Wish" are all originals by Meigs jeweler Justin Scott, who started My Friends and Me with his wife, Nicki. They have two children: Pepper, 8 who has Down syndrome, and London, 13, who is autistic.
"Both are such amazing, loving children - true blessings," Mutzig said.
The inspiration was to create a book about people including everyone, according to Scott.
"There are people who are isolated, separated either emotionally or physically, and we want to encourage people to include each other," he said.
Scott said that while growing up, he was like many who didn't know
how to talk to people with disabilities.
"We're trying to break that fear and worry about offending someone. I've learned over the years that my understanding has changed since having children," Scott said. "We just want to relate people to people, regardless of what ability we have."
Mutzig said people use the word "disability," but "it's really people with different abilities."
Having a brother with a disability has helped Mutzig understand the challenges.
"My brother is profoundly deaf, and he has had amazing accomplishments because those around him believed in him," he said.
The characters are based on real-life people from Meigs, with "Mr. Diamond" being jeweler Eric Young, and "Fwed" from the store's Instagram and social media.
In the book, Mr. Diamond and Red jump in the Meigs-mobile to take a trip and - kerplunk! - the car stops in front of a giant flamingo farm, where help is found to get them back in time for the Christmas parade.
During the Tahlequah Christmas parade next Friday evening, Meigs Jewelry will host a pizza party and offer "lots of love" to the local children in wheelchairs and their families.
"We block off the parking spaces in front of the store for their vantage point to watch the Christmas parade," Mutzig said.
In addition, 1,700 copies of the book will be given out during the parade.
The store ordered an extra 300 copies, which will be available for $20 at Meigs Jewelry, with all proceeds going to My Friends and Me. Digital copies of the book will be available after the parade on www.meigsjewelry.com.
"Giving back to your community is the right thing to do to help improve and support our town, which I grew up in. It has been a lifelong ambition," said Mutzig. "We all love helping others while having fun doing it."
The whole team at Meigs has helped raise awareness for My Friends and Me, including many of them dressing as flamingos for the nonprofit's Donut Run.
"Being creative with the way we give back keeps things fun and exciting for our team. 'Reds Christmas Wish' was brought on to bring more awareness using our platform," Mutzig said. "My Friends and Me continues to do much-needed work, such as training with all of our first responders to be sure they all know how to best care for children with special needs in accidents and trauma situations. And in the past few years, their annual event in the park has grown and, through their efforts, we have one of the most awesome disability friendly playgrounds in the state."
