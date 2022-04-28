Mandatory redistricting has caused some precinct boundaries to change. As a result, some voters will be assigned to new polling places.
Precinct boundary lines must be evaluated every 10 years following the redistricting of congressional, legislative, and county commissioner districts. Redistricting occurs following the federal census to ensure that the population in the various districts is equal.
Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County election board secretary, said new voter ID cards, along with polling place information, will be mailed to all voters affected by the new precinct lines. Voters can also use the OK Voter Portal oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp to find their polling place information. Polling place changes will become effective immediately.
All precinct numbers and polling place locations in the county since the adoption of the new precinct boundary lines are listed.
• 110001: St. Brigid Catholic Church, 807 Crafton St.
• 110002, 110030, 110031: Calvary Assembly of God, 1005 E. First St.
• 110003: Southside Baptist Church, 300 Parker St.
• 110004, 110005, and 110007 : Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
• 110006 and 110010: Keys Community Building, 19083 E. 840 Road, Park Hill.
• 110008 and 110029: Illinois River Fire Department, 20385 E. Steely Hollow Road.
• 110009: Cookson Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson.
• 110011: Shady Grove School, 1042 W. Shady Grove Road, Hulbert.
• 110012: Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department, 9775 82 A Highway.
• 110013 and 110027: Briggs School, 17210 S. 569 Road.
• 110014: Lost City Community Building, 13251 N. Lost City Road, Hulbert.
• 110015: Norwood Baptist Church, 20980 Highway 80, Hulbert.
• 110016: Peggs Community Center, 11050 E. Hickory Ave., Peggs.
• 110017 and 110019: Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road.
• 110018: River Valley Baptist Church, 8229 N. Highway 10.
• 110020: UKB Wellness Center, 8263 W. Keetoowah Circle.
• 110021 and 110028: Welling General Baptist Activity Building, 20445 S. 560 Road, Welling.
• 110022: Tenkiller School, 25106 E. 863 Road, Welling.
• 110023: Grace and Peace Fellowship, 8198 N. 450 Road, Hulbert.
• 110025: Hulbert City Hall, 111 W. Main St., Hulbert.
Voters with questions should contact the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov. The Cherokee County Election Board is located at 914 S. College Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.