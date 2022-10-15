Eleven students interested in learning about the film industry and making documentary films came together to attend the RedPony Film Academy, hosted by the United Keetoowah Band's John Hair Cultural Center and Museum. The group of mostly Keetoowah tribal members, along with members of other tribes, participated in the four-day learning camp, Sept. 28-Oct 1.
The class was presented by RedPony Films, which is based in Arizona. The company's owner, Dr. Eddie Webb, a Keetoowah tribal member, designed, coordinated, and presented the firsthand learning experience. He was joined by filmmakers, Keegan Choffat, and Paul Hickey.
"Working with Ernestine Berry, Barbara Foster, and the UKB leadership to organize a Redpony Film Academy for our tribal citizens was a blessing that I hope will continue," said Webb. "I have been teaching research documentaries production for several years, but to come home and to feel the acceptance, the language, and the love of our UKB nation is the pinnacle of why. Paul Hickey, Keegan Choffat, and I are committed to bring our filmmaking academies to Indigenous nations."
The curriculum covered using Canon Camera equipment, setting lights and sound levels, filming, interview techniques, and more.
"We learned about camera work and what it takes to set everything up to look good on TV or the big screen," said tribal member and participant Marcus Thompson. "There is just so much that goes on behind the camera and what it takes to get everything ready to shoot. I was surprised that they let us use their high dollar equipment after the first day and meeting the actors they had on zoom sessions."
Ninety percent of the footage was captured at the 72nd Annual Keetoowah Celebration. The group focused on interviews of tribal members, especially elders and tradition keepers.
"There are so many things I took away from this film academy but one thing that has stuck with me is that Dr. Webb emphasized that we have the power to tell our own stories," said Trista Vaughn, a tribal member and participant. "I think the biggest thing that surprised me about the class was that there are so many opportunities when it comes to the film industry. We are so accustomed to knowing the people that are in front of the camera, but not exposed to the behind-the-scenes process that takes place when it comes to film production."
Although young, Vaughn has a master's degree in communications and has already held a couple of jobs.
"For me, this experience has ignited my passion to pursue working in the film industry. Dr. Webb and his associates, Keegan and Paul have made an impact in my life within the brief time they were here to just go for it! I am so glad I got this experience and I want to pursue a career in the film industry with producing or script writing," said Vaughn.
Participants in the class included David Barnoski, Olivia Briggs, Kelsey Nicolette Cooper, Christopher Coursey, Marilyn Craig, Aubrey Mouse, Samuel O'Field , Marcus Thompson, Amadeus Thorne, Trista Vaughn, and Tiana Watie.
"Your energy and work ethic has been all-inspiring, and if the Creator makes a way, we will be back for a production and a post-production academy. God bless our great UKB Nation," said Webb in a message for students who attended the academy.
