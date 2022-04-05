Redshirt-Shaw calls to provide space for voices of Native youth

A presentation during the 49th Annual Symposium of the American Indian at Northeastern State University focused on the importance of the voices of Indigenous youth and how platforms like the Natives in America literary publication can support this effort.
Oglala Sioux Tribal citizen Megan Red Shirt-Shaw is the founder of Natives In America, an online literary publication for Native American, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian youth. She was one of the keynote speakers for the symposium.
Red Shirt-Shaw is director of Native American Student Services at the University of South Dakota and a doctoral student in organizational leadership, policy and development with a minor in Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota.
As a student on campus, she recognized how invisible her identity was. She was one of five Native students she knew on a 20,000-person campus. She started asking questions, like “How does this look like for other Native students?” This led her to interview other Native youth about how they could be better supported.
In 2015, she began a website that started a youth conversation. She said she wanted it to be a space for young people to ask questions and voice their concerns.
The website has been featured on MTV News for its goal of bringing Native youth voices to the forefront of the conversation in America. Red Shirt-Shaw has been published in the Huffington Post, ThinkProgress, Model View Culture and by Last Real Indians.
Red Shirt-Shaw said it’s all about wanting someone to listen.
“For me, there is not a single narrative for Native communities. There is not a single narrative for Native identity. There is not a single narrative for Native youth," she said. "As we rebuild, all stories are important and needed. We don’t have time to isolate others based on their experiences. I didn’t want to see that for young people, it’s harmful – not being heard or have a safe space. For me, it was launching a space – to allow this."
She said her work has signaled activism and amplified Indigenous voices.
“Applying this in our work today, it’s not just about giving them spaces to be activism related – it’s about listening,” Red Shirt-Shaw said. “We have to create spaces for our youth to feel welcomed and strong … solidifying spaces for youth to share their stories. More than ever now, it is the responsibility of student affairs professionals to create success networks for learning, living and using their voices.”
Learn more
To contact Shirt-Shaw, email meganreshirtshaw@gmail.com.
