As part of Northeastern State University's "Celebrating Indigenous Art Series," the public was invited to learn how to weave traditional Cherokee baskets on Nov. 16.
Around a dozen people participated in the lesson led by Carolyn Swepston. Rattan round reed -- both plain and red -- and tools were provided, and the class was tasked with creating a small pieces.
"Baskets, ornaments -- just small, two-hour projects," said Tiana Long, NSU Center for Tribal Studies employee.
Swepston has been weaving baskets since 2017, and said she was taught by Cherokee artist Regina Thompson.
"You get 12 spokes [of reed] and [Thompson] would have me measure them from the length of my arm to my heart," said Swepston. "She would always say that each basket comes from your heart."
Next in the process is placing six spokes over six spokes in the center of the work, Swepston said, and grabbing a long piece of reed called a "runner" for a 13th spoke.
"With your runner, you'll go over the six [spokes] on top and then around four times, because in Cherokee [culture] four is a sacred number. That secures the top and bottom six together," she said. "Then you starting separating the [spokes] by twos and go over and under [with the runner.]"
Swepston said to treat the odd spoke out as a pair, and it will eventually marry with another and strengthen the basket. She said periodically dipping the reed in water will keep it pliable.
"Once you get to the top, you'll braid and then tuck it in," she said.
Swepston instructed the class on weaving single-walled baskets, as they take less time than double-walled baskets.
Alissa Baker worked on a bell-shaped ornament during the lesson. Baker said she attended because she likes to see the Native community at NSU.
"I wanna support activities like this on campus, and Carolyn is my friend," said Baker.
On a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being a basketry beginner and 10 being an expert, Baker ranks herself a 2.
"I work with flat reed," she said. "It's been a long time since I've worked with round reed."
Swepston said she's no expert on Cherokee basketry herself and is just trying to learn and share.
Zipporah Patrick, NSU senior transfer student, worked on a small, basket-shaped ornament. This was Patrick's first time trying her hand at basket weaving.
"I'm trying to do new things while I'm [at NSU,]" said Patrick. "I'm trying to be more active and do more things."
