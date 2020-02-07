Reese-Davis feted by law enforcement retiree system

The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System honored Renda Reese-Davis with a plaque on Jan. 16.
Reese-Davis served on the board from March 3, 1999, to Jan. 1, 2012. She went back on the board in June 2014, until she was replaced by the governor on Dec. 1, 2019.
The plaque reads: "The Board of Trustees of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System ... acknowledges their deep appreciation and gratitude for your dedicated years of service as a member of the Board of Trustees. Your contributions to the system are a tribute to you dedication. Your friendship is greatly valued and you will be missed. The board extends their very best wishes in all your future endeavors."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.