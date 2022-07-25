The Cherokee Nation recently expanded cultural and educational opportunities at its museum locations with the addition of new interactive programs such as story time, artist demonstrations, and hands-on activities.
One of those activities was hosted at the Cherokee National Prison Museum by Cherokee National Treasure Betty Frogg, who taught the ancient art of twining.
Frogg was named a Cherokee National Treasure in 2010 and is also skilled at Cherokee traditional arts, such as twining, basket weaving, pottery, and creating traditional clothing.
A second-grade teacher at the Cherokee Immersion Charter School in Tahlequah, Frogg provides voiceover talent in the television and streaming program "Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People," and in the animated series "Inage'i."
"Twining is a form of weaving done on a loom," Frogg said. "This form of weaving is over 4,000 years old."
Twining, which is done by hand, was used to create clothing, bags, and other material. Those who participated in the class were instructed on how to twine a small bag.
Used traditionally with wild hemp, twining the material together included repetitive motions of weaving and looping, working from the top of the garment to the bottom. This method would usually leave a fringe across the bottom of the garment. The width of the loom determined the width of the garment.
Today, the material more often used for twining is jute - a more coarse fiber compared to hemp, which is much softer. To incorporate color while twining, the cordage can also be dyed by using commercial dye or by using traditional natural dye.
Frogg said there are two types of weaving techniques primarily used for the craft of twining. One is an open-faced weave and the other is a closed-faced weave, which pushes the cordage fibers closer together.
"Open-faced weaving probably would've been done by our ancestors because they had to make their own cordage," Frogg said. "To me, it would've taken a long time to make enough to plant fibers to do a closed-faced weave."
Those who attended the class were taught how to twine using the open-faced method.
Sarah Lee, from San Antonio, whose husband occasionally travels to Oklahoma City for work, attend the twining class with her two daughters.
"I am part Cherokee and I haven't been to Tahlequah since I was about 5 years old," she said. "I looked online to see what classes would be going on during the time period that we're going to be here and I found this."
Lee said she does other types of string-related crafts, such as knitting and crocheting, but wanted to try something more related to her Native culture.
"I wanted to try something that was Cherokee related," she said. "I thought it would be neat to have this skill."
Though she grew up in a traditional Cherokee family, it was just within the past 10 to 15 years, while working at the Tsa La Gi Ancient Village at the Cherokee Heritage Center, that Frogg learned how to twine from Cherokee National Treasures Noel Grayson and Lisa Rutherford.
"I had always admired a bag [Grayson] carried while working at the village and I wanted to know how he made it," she said. "There weren't that many people who knew how to do it then."
In recent years, the interest in twining has grown, further emphasizing the importance and revitalization of the Cherokee culture and art form.
"I want people to know about the things the Cherokee people used to make, and of course, the women made a lot of the items - the baskets, the bags, the clothing - and they still do," Frogg said. "I wanted to learn these things and I've had some good teachers."
In the book "Cherokee National Treasures: In Their Own Words," which tells the stories of Cherokee National Treasures, Frogg said that growing up, she would watch her grandparents make baskets. As she got older, her grandparents stopped making baskets and didn't pass on that knowledge.
Having learned the skills of her ancestors, Frogg believes her family would be glad she is sharing the Cherokee culture.
"I would think that my family would be proud that I'm trying to preserve some of the crafts of the Cherokee people," she said.
Candice Byrd, Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism coordinator, said they hope to have more twining classes in the future.
"I'm so happy that everyone has enjoyed this," she said. "We've had a great turnout; all of the available seating filled up quickly."
