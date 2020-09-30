The Nov. 3 election is nearing, and Oklahoma residents have until Oct. 9 to update their voter registration or register to vote for the first time for the 2020 general election.
According to Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary, those who are registering for the first time must visit the office to provide an original signature. Those who need to change their address or their political affiliation can do so online. However, if an Oklahoma resident has recently moved to a new county, they will need to fill out a new voter registration form.
Cherokee County, which has a population of around 48,000, has seen an increase in registered voters since September 2016. The total number of those registered to vote has increased from 23,926 in 2016, to 25,245 as of Sept. 1.
In 2016, the county had a total of 7,261 voters registered as Republican, with 6,284 of those voters being active. This year, the number of Republican voters registered has reached 9,171. Those registered as Democrats went from a total of 13,591 in 2016, with 11,204 being active, to 12,159 currently. The number of voters registered as Libertarian has gone from 40 to 187. Meanwhile, the number of Independents in 2016 was 3,034, with 2,195 being active, and has since increased to 3,728.
It is likely that more Okies will register to vote before Oct. 9.
With people wanting to socially distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are hoping to vote by mail this election. Rozell said the sooner someone applies for their absentee ballot, the sooner they can get it turned in and processed.
"As soon as they get them, they can absolutely vote them and return them," she said. "They can return their own ballot if it's a standard ballot. You can't bring in your spouse's or your child's ballot. You can only bring in your own. Now, on a physically incapacitated ballot, they have to be mailed by law."
The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill this year to allow voters to provide a photocopy of their ID with their mail-in ballot, in lieu of other verification options.
Those who would like to submit a standard absentee ballot affidavit may have it notarized or submit a copy of their valid ID. Acceptable forms of identification include: photo IDs provided issued by the United States, the State of Oklahoma, or by a federally recognized Native American tribe; a photo ID issued by a branch of the U.S. armed forces; or a voter identification card issued by a county election board.
Rozell said she's already had more than 400 people return their absentee ballot, and that the process is "very safe."
"We have an excellent relationship with our post office here in Cherokee County," she said.
"They take excellent care of us - everyone from our personal mail man that comes here every day to the post master. They've gone above and beyond to take care of us."
For more information about the upcoming election, registering to vote, or applies for an absentee ballot, visit www.okgov/elections/. People can also call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261.
