The 2020 Hero Dash is set for Saturday, April 4, in Norris Park. All proceeds benefit children involved with Cherokee County Child Welfare.
Registration for the Fostering the Future 5K and Fun Run will begin at 7 a.m., and the races begin at 8 a.m. The cost is $25 for the 5K, and $15 for fun run. Wings members recieve a $5 discount.
Preregistration is required by March 16 to get a T-shirt. Visit https://runsignup.com/race/ok/tahlequah/herodashfosteringthefuture to register.
The certified Red Fern Route will be used, and the race will be timed and sanctioned by I-40 Racing.
For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Ashley Potter or Angie DeMoss at 918-207-4500.
