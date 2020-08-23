National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health Deputy Director Dr. David Shurtleff will present a webinar on "The Science and Practice of Cannabinoid-Based Therapies," Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m.
The presentation will be aimed at researchers, clinicians, and others who want more information about use, research, and policies with regard to cannabis or cannabinoids. He will discuss biological basis of cannabinoids; cannabis-based medication development and patterns of clinical use; potential of minor cannabinoids and terpenes for pain management; and research and clinical practice challenges for cannabinoids.
Shurtleff has promoted and supported research project grants on cannabis, cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system for over two decades. This event is sponsored by the Academic Consortium for Integrative Medicine & Health. For more information and to register, visit https://imconsortium.org/events/grand-rounds-cme-webinars.
