EDMOND - The 37th annual Multicultural Education Institute, hosted by the University of Central Oklahoma, will be held virtually this year, March 5-6.
Themed "Rising Up: Understanding the Past, Embracing the Present, Building the Future," the two-day institute will provide teachers, paraprofessionals, bilingual professionals, and community members who work in educationthe latest strategies to improve educating Oklahoma's diverse communities. The institute is open to high school and college students.
Registration is open through Feb. 26. For more information or to register, visit www.uco.edu/mei or call 405-974-5721.
Nominations for the annual MEI awards, including the Multicultural Citizen and Organization of the Year, and MEI teacher incentive grant applications, are open on the MEI website. MEI is designed to assist educators and community members to understand and implement strategies and programs that build cross-cultural appreciation and academic success for all students.
