From staff reports
Northeastern State University College of Education will host the Robotics Academy of Critical Engagement Summer Youth Academies in person in Tahlequah and Broken Arrow and online this year.
Each camp lasts five days, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and the program runs June 8-July 3.
"All precautions will be taken following CDC guidelines and NSU guidelines; many of our teachers are parents and have added additional guidelines for us to follow. Your child's safety is of most importance to us," said Barbara Fuller, NSU Summer Youth Academies executive director.
The staff and students' temperatures will be taken three times a day, and the areas will be disinfected three times a day. Masks will be provided. Guidelines are in place for anyone who begins to feel ill.
"All guidelines in detail will be provided before camp dates. Please be sure to include your email on your waiver so that we may contact you and keep you updated with this information. We are not responsible for any illnesses," said Fuller.
No adults will be allowed in the building except teachers and staff, and students will not go to other buildings.
A parent or guardian must accompany the camper the first day to sign in.
Drop-off and pick-up car lines will be used. The new RACE building is at 798 N. Vinita St.
The online programs will be on Zoom.
The cost per camp is $160 per week, and that includes all snacks, lunch, supplies, and T-shirt. A two-week notice is needed to receive a refund on a camp fee.
Early dropoff or late pickup is available for an additional $25 a week.
"The language in the consent form states children should be 20 minutes early for dropoff and can be up to 10 minutes late for pickup. Anything outside of those times needs to register for early dropoff/late pickup and is charged the fee," said Fuller.
The schedule for Tahlequah is as follows.
• June 8-12: Infinity and Beyond, 4-5 years old; Space Art, 6-8 years old; Astronomy at School of Hogwarts, 8 and older; and Realms of Minecraft, 6-8 years old.
• June 15-19: There's No Place Like Space, 4-5 years old; Space Art, 8 and above; Astronomy at School of Hogwarts, 6-8 years old; and Realms of Minecraft, 8 and above.
• June 29-July 3: Fly Me to the Moon, 4- 5 years old; Cooking in Space, 6-8 years old; International Art Station, 8 and older; and Jedi Academy, 6-8 years old.
The Broken Arrow camps feature: Jurassic Academy, Minecraft, Power of Nature, Photography, Scooby Doo, Treasure Hunters Academy, the Avengers Academy, Video Game Design, Robotics and more.
"Join our Facebook group 2020 Summer Youth Academy for all the up to the minute information," said Fuller.
Check it out
To register, visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/Youth-Programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.